ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.
According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 28 mm, Malam Jabba 08, Parachinar 06, Balakot 05, Kalam 04, Upper Dir 03, Punjab: Chakwal 21, Attock 12, Noorpur Thal 07, Joharabad 05, Murree 04, Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Airport 03, Zero Point 02), Lahore Airport, Sargodha 02, Mangla, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 03), Garhi Dupatta 02, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis And Bagrote 02 mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Chhor 42 C, Turbat, Hyderabad, Sakrand and Bahawalnagar 41 C.
Rain likely in KP, GB, Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.