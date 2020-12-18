Qureshi, UAE FM hold talks on bilateral matters

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai and discussed issues of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

“Always a pleasure to meet H.H Abdullah bin Zayed and discuss avenues for deepening Pak-UAE relations,” Qureshi said in a tweet following the meeting held in Dubai late Thursday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in his tweet said, “The welfare of our 1.6 million strong Diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people-to-people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship.”

Qureshi said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed deep, historic and fraternal ties, adding that UAE stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour.

He briefed his Emirati counterpart on the deteriorating law and order situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the positive developments in terms of peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue his sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Pakistan-Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistanis living in the UAE had been playing their part in the construction and development of the UAE for the past several decades.

Qureshi said the role of Pakistani community in UAE was very important in promoting public relations between Pakistan and UAE.

The Foreign Minister apprised his counterpart of the difficulties faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE and stressed the need to address them on priority.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to set up an institutional mechanism to promote relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Foreign Minister extended an invitation to his UAE counterpart to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.