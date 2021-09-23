Qureshi, Turkish FM review bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday and reviewed their close bilateral relations.



They discussed steps to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in all areas.



They also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as other regional and global issues.



Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Cavusoglu for the support extended by the government and people of Turkey to the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, especially by President Erdogan including in his address to the UNGA session this year.



The Foreign Minister highlighted the need for sustained international engagement to support lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. In addition to calling for the urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the Foreign Minister underscored the need for a coordinated approach to avert an economic collapse in Afghanistan. He also highlighted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will contribute towards promotion of connectivity and regional prosperity.