Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday discussed issues of mutual interests, including the bilateral ties and the regional situation.

According to a Foreign Office press release, during the call, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep and historic mutual ties.

Expressing his satisfaction, the minister further said both the countries shared common views on important regional and global issues. The two countries had supported each other in difficult times, he added.

Qureshi also strongly denounced Houthis’ attacks directed against Saudi installations and said the protection of Two Holy Mosques was a part of their faith.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s complete support to safeguard the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

Both the foreign ministers further agreed to continue holding mutual consultations on different important regional and global issues.