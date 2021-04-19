ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday met the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed enhancement of bilateral trade, investment in Pakistan especially in hospitality industry.

The meeting took place during the three-day visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to the UAE started Sunday.

“Good meeting with H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistance and Commissioner General of Expo-2020 Dubai and indeed, widely recognised as a great friend of Pakistan, whose role in strengthening Pakistan and UAE ties is much appreciated,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

Discussed enhancement of bilateral trade, investment in Pakistan esp in hospitality industry. Exchanged on the imp role played by 🇵🇰 diaspora in the success of the UAE and further employment opps for 🇵🇰 professionals in the UAE. Pakistan looks forward to a great @expo2020dubai. https://t.co/iknAlZJifn — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 19, 2021

Qureshi said during the meeting, they also exchanged views on the important role played by Pakistan diaspora in the success of the UAE and further employment opportunities for Pakistan professionals in the UAE.

He said Pakistan also looked forward to a great Expo 2020, scheduled from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.