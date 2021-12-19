Qureshi, Kuwaiti FM agree on coordinated approach on Afghanistan

During the meeting held here on Saturday on the sidelines of 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of the Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister Qureshi noted that the situation in Afghanistan was such that it merited positive engagement of the international community rather than abandonment which was a mistake of the past.

Both sides agreed on the need for a collective and coordinated approach, and concerted efforts by the Ummah together with the international community for timely provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan to avert a crisis.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the close and time tested relations between the two countries.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance relations with Kuwait in various fields of mutual interest.



The Foreign Minister of Kuwait reciprocated the warm sentiments and desire for enhancement of bilateral relations, and appreciated Pakistan’s role and contribution for peace and stability in Afghanistan.