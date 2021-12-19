Qureshi, Indonesian counterpart take stock of bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Mersudi on Saturday took stock of the wide-ranging bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of frequent high-level exchange of visits with a view to further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.

They met here on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.



Foreign Minister Qureshi noted the common desire to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership.



The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan. He highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the role of the OIC towards meeting those objectives.



They also exchanged views on how, as the two largest democracies of the Islamic world, Indonesia and Pakistan can work together for constructive outreach with Afghanistan, including through the Ulema, and women Parliamentarians, for dialogue on Islamic values of tolerance, moderation, and human rights including women rights. The meeting was also joined by eight prominent women Parliamentarians of Pakistan.



The two foreign ministers agreed to keep in close contact for promotion of shared objectives in bilateral and multilateral domains.