ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry and discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations.

They also discussed regional developments and global issues of mutual interest, said a news release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and underlined the need for the international community to take steps to address the grave situation.

In this regard, he thanked Egypt for cooperation during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Niamey, in November 2020.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to enhance bilateral ties.