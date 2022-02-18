MULTAN, Feb 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday congratulated the newly elected President of Multan Press Club (MPC) Shakeel Anjum, Secretary General Nisar Awan, and other members of the body over their victory.

The minister, in a statement, expressed that hope that the newly elected body would continue their struggle for the welfare of journalists.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of press and its biggest proof was the Journalists Protection bill. It also believed in the welfare of journalists, and that was why it had taken exemplary initiatives in that regard, including the safety of media institutions, Qureshi added.

He hoped that the newly-elected members of Multan Press Club would continue their struggle for strengthening democracy in the country, sanctity of pen and welfare of journalists.