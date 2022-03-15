Qureshi calls for enhanced linkages between Pakistan-Morocco educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday spoke with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and stressed the importance of enhancing exchanges and linkages between the think tanks and educational institutions of both countries.

The two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Morocco ties and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi noted that Pakistan and Morocco had a long history of close coordination and mutual support at internatioanl forums, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He hoped that the next round of the Pakistan-Morocco Joint Commission, which is chaired by the two foreign ministers, would be convened in Islamabad soon.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the last session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), which was convened in Islamabad in January 2020, and agreed to hold its next session in the latter half of the year.

Qureshi also welcomed the signing of an MoU between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Royal Institute of Strategic Studies (IRES) in 2020.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foregin Minister Bourita for his invitation to visit Morocco and said he looked forward to visiting the Kingdom at a mutually convenient dated in the near future.