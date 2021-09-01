Qureshi asks international community to continue supporting Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the international community should continue its support to Afghanistan and should not abandon the country in the present situation.

Addressing a press conference along with Foreign Minister of Netherlands Sigrid Kaag here, he said he discussed with the Dutch minister, the bilateral relations and the present situation in Afghanistan.

He said a Dutch foreign minister was visiting Pakistan after a gap of fifteen years.

He said Netherlands was the second largest trading partner of Pakistan in the European Union.

Qureshi said he apprised the foreign dignitary about Pakistan’s viewpoint on the situation in Afghanistan.

“I told her about the harm that could be done by abandoning Afghanistan.”

The Dutch FM thanked Pakistan for helping in evacuation of her country’s citizens from Afghanistan.

Qureshi informed the minister about the discussion that took place during his visit of the four countries of Central Asia.

The Dutch minister appreciated Pakistan for hosting the Afghan refugees for decades.

On Friday, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union countries would be held to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and to formulate the next strategy.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had wide-ranging talks with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. The talks covered the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Underlining the significance of the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi noted with satisfaction the strong momentum in Pakistan-Netherlands relations.

Recalling their telephonic conversation of 21 August and the telephone call between Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Mark Rutte, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, the Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast support for regional peace and security.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of refugees.

The Foreign Minister underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan with positive messaging and constructive actions. In particular, he emphasized addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operations, the Foreign Minister assured support to The Netherlands’ evacuation endeavours.

The Foreign Minister lauded growing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Underlining the high value Pakistan attached to its relations with The Netherlands, he underscored the resolve to comprehensively upgrade the overall relationship.