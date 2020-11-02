PESHAWAR, Nov 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday visited Civil Hospital Jamrud in merged district of Khyber and expressed gratitude to ‘Muslim Hands Pakistan’ (MPH) for providing medical equipment to the hospital for capacity building.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of the equipment provided by the Muslim Hands Pakistan to the hospital administration, the minister thanked Syed Javed Gilani of MHP for providing medical equipment for capacity building of the hospital and hoped that such the generosity would continue in future.

Earlier, he handed over Oxygen cylinders, gauge mask, table ventilator, nebulizers, patients’ bed, drip stands, gluco meters and several other items to the hospital administration.

On the occasion, MS Jamrud Hospital Dr Zain Afridi, MS Landi Kotal Hospital Dr Naek Dada Afridi, Senior PTI representative Haji Jamal Afridi, Chairman Zakat Committee Ehsanullah Jandi and others were also present.