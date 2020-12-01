Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport system: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Dec 01 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking steps to further improve the transport system of the province.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budzar had approved to establish an international standard bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg while new bus terminals would also be built in Faisalabad and Multan.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the chief minister also directed to early complete the procurement related process of electric buses. She said the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be extended to every city of Punjab.

The Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval to establish the Punjab Road Safety Authority, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that serving the ailing humanity was one of the priorities of the government, adding that in order to provide best health facilities to the people, the government had decided to allow the general public to avail treatment facilities in the outdoor patient departments of the social security hospitals which were previously limited to the industrial workers.

She said that protection of health of laborers was a priority of the government so that, health cards would be given to the laborers and factory workers as well and protection of rights of workers would be ensured.

She congratulated Barrister Khalid Khurshid on assuming the office of Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The success of Khalid Khurshid had proved public confidence in the PTI.

The newly elected Chief Minister would utilise all his energies to serve the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.