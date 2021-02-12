LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here as the latter arrived in the provincial capital on daylong visit.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the Punjab province as well as matters relating to development projects, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister is on the Lahore visit mainly to inaugurate a Miyawaki Urban Forest in Jilani Park.

He will also get briefing on the progress in development of 51 urban forest sites in Lahore to overcome the air pollution and protect the environment.

Imran Khan will also chair the meetings to discuss the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab, steps to increase fruits and vegetable markets and reduce the flour prices.