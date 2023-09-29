PUC terms terrorist attacks in Mastung, Hangu against Islam, humanity

ISLAMABAD, September 29 (APP): The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday expressed its vehement condemnation of the heinous terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu terming the acts against humanity, Islam, and Pakistan.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Allama Tahir Al Hassan, Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Ismatullah Muawiya, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqui, Maulana Ibrahim Hanafi, Mufti Syed Naseem Islam, Mufti Falak Sher, Mufti Rehmat Deen, Qari Kafayatullah, Maulana Nasir Haqqani, and Qari Faisal Ameen, under the banner of PUC, exchanged these views denouncing the conspiracies by international terrorist organizations, including support from external elements, to spread insecurity within Pakistan.

The council said the religious scholars and leaders, along with the general public, stood united against terrorism and extremism and pledged their full support to the national armed forces and security agencies in their unwavering efforts to eradicate terrorism and maintain peace.

Furthermore, the PUC emphasized that those who target innocent and defenseless civilians had no affiliation with any religion, especially Islam. The council highlighted that India, Pakistan’s perpetual adversary, had been involved in fomenting unrest in the region as it used international terrorist organizations to fuel instability, not only in Pakistan but also in countries like Canada, as evidenced by recent events.

The PUC recalled Pakistan’s successful efforts in exposing and dismantling international terrorist networks operating within its borders. The council reiterated its commitment to counter these sinister designs and pledged to continue their struggle against the enemies of peace and stability.

In conclusion, the PUC said Pakistan, its security institutions, political and religious leaders, and the resilient people were resolutely facing the challenges posed by terrorism and they remained determined not to let these conspiracies succeed in destabilizing their nation and region.