PTV archives OIC 1974 summit’s coverage in HD quality

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): The Pakistan Television (PTV) has for the first time archived the coverage of the second summit of Organization of Islamic Conference 1974 in HD quality hosted by Pakistan.

The archiving of the historic OIC session in HD quality was made on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

The Summit was held in Lahore between February 22—24, 1974.

The summit was attended by the then Saudi Arab’s King Shah Faisal, Chairman Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) Yasser Arafat, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Muammar Gaddafi from Libya, UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Bin Nahyan and other leaders of Islamic states.

The then prime minister of Pakistan Zulifqar Ali Bhutto welcomed the head of state and stressed upon the unity of the Muslim world as the need of the hour.

The participants offered prayer at Royal Mosque Lahore and also visited the historical places there in sideline of the summit.

The PTV Lahore covered the whole event and a special song was also released in connection of the summit, which got tremendous fame. The archive of the coverage was a precious asset of the country and PTV had now saved it in HD quality.