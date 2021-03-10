PTI's allied parties repose full confidence in PM Khan's leadership

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Leaders of the allied parties of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the current political situation in the country and matters relating to allied parties.

The government’s allied parties reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They reiterated their full support regarding the Prime Minister’s decision for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The allied parties expressed their commitment and full support for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.