PTI will issue tickets to qualified, loyal candidates for next elections: Kiani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani Tuesday said that the party’s parliamentary board decided to issue party tickets only qualified and loyal candidates for the next general elections.

Kiani said this in his video message following the Board meeting.



He also particularly conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also party chairman.



He said that the board made it clear that party tickets would be issued to party loyalists and patriots as well as those who stood with and contributed in the party’s struggle.



He expressed his hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make Pakistan a great country.



“Today the real faces of external and internal traitors have come before the people” he said.