PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), would win the local bodies (LB) elections in Punjab with thumping majority.

The PTI candidates would also clinch the maximum seats in the next general elections due to development projects being completed in different parts of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.



We have made reforms in the police department besides computerization of land record in the province, he said.



Commenting on unemployment issue, he said the incumbent government has provided thousands of jobs to young people in different fields. He further stated that Punjab

has also announced one hundred thousand jobs for educated and skilled persons.

About Patwari system, the CM said, we are establishing many centers for land computerization and for this purpose, male and female staff had been inducted to complete the task.

To a question about rift between Jehangir Tarin and PTI leadership, he said the ruling party was holding full support of Jehangir group. To another question regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said Ex Prime Minister after returning from London would face the cases as per law of the country.