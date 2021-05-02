PTI to present electoral reforms amendment bill in parliament soon: Haleem Adil

HYDERABAD, May 02 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said his party will table an amendment bill for empowerment of the election commission in the National Assembly.

Addressing the media at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday Sheikh said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already invited the political parties to discuss and prepare the electoral reforms.

Flanked by PTI leaders Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhail, Jansher Junejo, Ali Hingoro and others, he said in the past the parties which were in power did nothing for the electoral reforms.

Sheikh emphasized that the overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to vote as they send precious foreign exchange to the country.

He said the nation had already witnessed horse trading in the recent Senate election.

He said an electronic voting machine would bring improvement in transparency of the voting system.

Sheikh told that the fees of the electoral nomination papers were being increased.

“If political parties failed to support reforms in the electoral process, the nation would see their real faces,” he warned.

The opposition leader said in Sindh there were officers like A D Khuwaja and Aftab Memon but there were also officers like Bashir Memon who level fabricated accusations and later retract.

“Memon made a drama for the senate seat,” he alleged.

He claimed that Memon met him and conveyed that he knew a lot about Pakistan Peoples Party’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur.

“Memon should have tendered resignation if something wrong was being asked from him,” Sheikh said, adding that Memon also told lies about the law minister Farrugh Naseem and adviser on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The opposition leader maintained that the narcotics were being openly sold in the whole Sindh and that extortion seeking was also happening.

“The police are supervising drug peddlers in Sindh,” he alleged.

Sheikh mentioned the recent death of a young man Babar Khanzada in police custody in Tando Allahyar district because he had refused to pay a bribe.

“The provincial government is corrupt and its police stations have become torture centers,” he alleged.

The opposition leader claimed that the provincial rulers devoured funds for castration of stray dogs and they were planning to buy vehicles worth Rs.24o million for the stray dogs.

He added that vehicles worth Rs.40o million were purchased to kill locusts.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is not easily available. They have no money to purchase the vaccine but they have funds for the stray dogs,” he observed.

According to him, the Punjab government purchased the vaccine but the rulers of Sindh were only involved in corruption.

He pointed out that when the Supreme Court had objected to the colour of the health card but the Sindh government had printed a picture of former PM Benazir Bhutto on Mazdoor card.

Sheikh recalled that he was the first person who raised voice against the Bahria Town, highlighting that the villages of the poor people were being forcefully vacated.

“The Bahria Town means Asif Zardari,” he underlined and said the PPP was behind the forceful vacation of the villages.

He assured that the opposition parties would bring a resolution against the issue in the Sindh Assembly.