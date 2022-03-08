PTI to overwhelm Opposition’s “No Confidence Motion”: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would overwhelm the Opposition’s so-called “No Confidence Motion” as it was time to put an end to these stereotyped political dwarfs the Leaders of the Opposition.

The Minister of State took to Twitter to share her take on the submission of No Confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.



She wrote on her official Twitter handle, “We will strangle the no-confidence motion.”



What Khan Sahab (Prime Minister Imran Khan) has to do with the tools of these external forces would be remembered by the future generations, the Minister said while alluding the Opposition parties as the tool of foreign forces.



The Minister of State also mentioned the 13th verse of 61ST Chapter of Holy Quran As Saff saying, “ Help from Allah and an imminent victory.”