PTI to make strategy over leaked video of Gilani’s son; victory in KP depicts people’s confidence in PM: Shibli

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz here on Wednesday felicitated the whole nation on overwhelming victory of PTI candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Senate elections and said it reflected the confidence people reposed in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitate him on overwhelming victory of PTI candidates which became possible due to his personality and charisma. People did not elect Shibli or anyone else rather they elected Imran Khan,” he said while talking to media persons after Senate elections.

“We are also grateful to the representatives from KP for extending unflinching support to all PTI candidates in Senate poll,” he added.

Expressing concern over victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the center, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already conveyed his apprehensions in that regard and PTI also took up the leaked video of Gilani’s son with election commission.

Shibli said PTI would soon finalize a strategy regarding rejection of four votes in the center and how to pursue the matter of leaked video.

He deplored that corrupt elements in disguise of PDM who crippled the whole democratic system had again manipulated the electoral process by tactics including use of powers, pressure and money.

The minister said that in KP all the members of PTI were elected and it was only because the corrupt elements failed to lure the loyal members of PTI in the province. It was also reflection of the people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli said those who were threatening to bring no confidence motion should be ashamed of their objectionable past. “I can’t understand how they can talk about no confidence motion since their past was bleak.”