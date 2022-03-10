PTI to hold country’s biggest-ever public meeting at D-Chowk: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold the country’s biggest-ever public meeting here at the D-Chowk to demonstrate the masses’ full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The date and time for the public meeting will be announced soon,” he said in a tweet. The ‘political shops’ of looters of the national wealth would close down forever following the historic public rally, Hammad added.