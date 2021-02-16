PTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday expressed confidence that the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 3.

Talking to media persons here, he said “the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections under the leadership of Imran Khan. All members of national and provincial assemblies will vote as per the party decision.”

He disagreed with the impression that there would be any surprise in the Senate polls for the PTI.

He expressed the hope that PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh would secure victory in the senate elections.

The minister said the capital police would be provided 100 power -bikes and 20 cars for security purpose in the city, adding 300 check posts in the city had been removed, while remaining would also be removed soon.

He urged motorcyclists to observe their lane on the roads as it would help save them from any undue incident.

“The Islamabad city will be most peaceful and organized city in the country,” the minister said.

About Pakistan Democratic Movement’ (PDM)’s long march, he said the government would not create any hurdle in their way till they followed law of the land.

“If the marchers follow the constitution and law, the government will not create any obstruction in their way,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said he had advised the PDM leadership to delay long march as the holy month of Ramazan would be approaching soon after their arrival.

“I have not made any appeal to PDM leadership to delay “long march”, I just ask them to rethink their decision keeping in view the holy month of Ramzan” he added.

To a question, he said that names of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryum Nawaz were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the advice of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The passport of a person whose name was in the ECL, cannot be renewed,” he added.

The minister said if Maryum Nawaz made a request to remove her name from the ECL, it could not be entrained as per the law.

About the missing persons, he expressed confidence that the government, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would make legislation in a few weeks to address this issue.