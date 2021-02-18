PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate election, claims Fawad
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be the largest party in the Senate by winning 28 to 30 seats in the elections.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the immature leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will realize their worth in the election.

Chaudhary Fawad said that after public meetings, statements and resignations, the long march will be only a short walk.

The federal minister hoped that the members of these parties will now bring new leaderships.

