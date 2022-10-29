PTI terminates basic membership of Vawda for defying Party policy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda for defying party policy.

“This is in reference to the show cause notice to you [Vawda] dated October 26, 2022, for defying party policy. You have not responded to the notice within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the Party stands terminated,” said a letter issued by PTI Central Secretariat here on Saturday.