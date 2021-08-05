PTI govt standing by Kashmiris through thick and thin: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising his voice against atrocities, barbarism and bloodbath of the Kashmiris at all international fora to put pressure on India to impede its gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a true ambassador of Kashmir as he had internationalized the issue to draw attention of the international community toward the lingering dispute.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the world community to break the silence by taking notice of Kashmiris genocide in the IIOJK and strongly condemned the military siege and continued repressions in the occupied valley.

Replying to a question, he said the recent general elections in AJK were free, fair and transparent and held in peaceful environment which had created a positive perception regarding the PTI leadership.

He expressed the hope that hectic efforts and measures would be taken to make AJK government as role model for others.

He said the AJK had great potential of tourism and the government would utilize all available resources for its promotion and projection to generate more revenue.