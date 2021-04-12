PTI govt has constitutional right to complete term: Governor Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has the constitutional right to complete its five-year tenure like the PPP and the PML-N.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of clean water schemes under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N ruled the country for five years from 2008-2013 and 2013-2018, respectively, adding that the PTI emerged successful in the general election 2018 through public support.

To a question, the governor said that the PTI won the 2018 general elections through unity, adding that the party members should forge unity by overcoming petty differences.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry and members of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore Assembly and Chairman Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Executive Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were also present.

About Jahangir Tareen, Ch Sarwar said no federal or provincial institution would meddle in cases being investigated against the PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, adding that it was premature to say anything in the matters under investigation but justice will be served.

On the PDM long-march, the governor said the PPP and the ANP had parted ways with the PDM, adding that there was no threat to the PTI government in the center or the province from the distraught and divided opposition parties.

“The left-over PDM parties will march against one another and not against the government, if they decide to do so,” he responded, adding that the government will continue to take practical steps for continuation of democracy, end of corruption and supremacy of law and order in the country.

To a query, the Punjab governor, who is the patron of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said the Authority would install filtration plants in all parts of the province without discrimination or political bias, adding that clean drinking water plants would be installed in constituencies of the opposition MPAs and MNAs as well.

He said some non-profit organisations were also cooperating with the Aab-e-Pak Authority for installation of water filtration plants.

The governor, while responding to a question, said Provincial Finance Commission should be formed so that development funds could be distributed among all districts according to their population.

Speaking to the media, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said clean drinking water is the most important need and after the establishment of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under the leadership of Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the people of Punjab will get clean drinking water and it will help in prevention of various diseases.

Upon show of solidarity with Jahangir Khan Tareen by some PTI leaders, she said Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has cure for every wound and he will redress the grievances of everybody within the party. She stressed there are many flowers in Imran Khan’s bouquet.

Earlier, Governor Punjab laid foundation stone of 146 clean drinking water schemes worth Rs 399 million for Lahore division during a ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

The drinking water plants include 16 for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura.