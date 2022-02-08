PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is focusing on road connectivity of Baluchistan with big cities to promote tourism in the country.

The incumbent government is spreading network of roads in Baluchistan to achieve speedy progress for the people of the area, he said while talking to a private television channel. Development of Gwadar is the priority of the government, he said.

Commenting on rising incidents of terrorism in Baluchistan, he said the enemy countries are creating hurdles for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Pakistan Armed forces are quelling the terrorism in the provincial area with full force, he said. Murad Saeed said Pakistan Army had made tremendous success while fighting war against terrorism. The CPEC, he said is a game changer for the people of this region.



He said all necessary steps have been taken for speedy development of Gwadar. In reply to a question about Shehbaz Sharif, he said all required evidence of illegal transactions have been received and Opposition leader cannot escape from punishment.



He said Shehbaz Sharif would have court hearing on February 10, but he is trying to delay the cases with lame excuses.



All the Opposition party leaders who found involved in corruption and money laundering cases are afraid of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. PM Imran Khan is committed to eliminate corruption from this country, he added.

He said incumbent government after coming to power had provided health cards to people besides launching different welfare schemes for poor families. He said the government is constructing dams for fulfilling water requirement and generating electricity for the country.