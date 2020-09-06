PTI govt committed to welfare of special persons: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to welfare of the special persons and several projects were under consideration for them.

Talking in a ceremony here, the speaker said that the government is mulling over the establishment of Model Schools for the special children, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that serving the special children is the main and real message of our religion and we all should come forward for it to uplift the society.

