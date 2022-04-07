PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is fully prepare for next elections.

The PTI would win the general elections with full support of the people of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said that Opposition parties are fleeing from the elections because of less popularity among the masses.

Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court about restoring national assembly, he said, we have always respected the courts.

In reply to a question about dissident members, he said, all the coalition partners should stand behind the

PTI leadership for development of the country.