PTI emerges as major party in Senate with maximum seats: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as a major victorious party in the Parliament by obtaining maximum seats in the Senate.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club (NPC), she said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in supremacy of democracy and announced to take vote of confidence from parliament to defeat anti-democratic forces.

She said opposition parties wanted to move the country towards corruption and were creating hurdles in way of smooth running of the state affairs to achieve their personal interests.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani’s victory was linked with corruption, vote theft and power of money, she added.

Criticizing the opposition parties for their celebration on winning one seat in Islamabad, she commented, the way the opposition had confessed leaked video, proved that power of money won against power of vote.

Firdous Ashiq maintained that Imran Khan had changed the victory of opposition into defeat through announcing to get vote of confidence.

“It also proved that PM Imran Khan is a brave and courageous leader,” she added.

She said those disloyal members who voted for the opposition, had deceived their voters and they should realize and be ashamed while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should also apologize for their undemocratic acts in the Upper house election.

Criticizing PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar for rejoicing over winning one seat, she said she must remember that at the same time PDM had lost one women seat with a reasonable margin.

Firdous vowed to continue legal and constitutional efforts under able leadership of Imran Khan, reiterating that PTI is committed to making the country corruption-free and ensuring supremacy of law.

Although, Mr. Gillani won the seat through corruption but in reality the ideology of Imran Khan had won.

The Advisor to CM thanked media for highlighting government’s stance on corruption-free election.

“I assure full support to journalists’ community in Islamabad and Punjab to resolve their issues at government level. We shall make all efforts to launch Phase-II of Media Town to facilitate remaining journalists,” she assured.