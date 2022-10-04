PTI chief attacking state to furbish his fading politics: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was attacking the state and its institutions just to furbish his fading politics and for personal gains only.

Addressing a press conference, he said it was unfortunate that the PTI chief was maligning the state institutions and polluting the minds of the youth for political gains.

At present, he said Pakistan Army was helping the people affected by the flood throughout the country. “Personnel of Pakistan army have secured all the international borders and rendered unmatched sacrifices for the security of the country,” he added.

He said a false narrative of regime change had been made by the PTI over the success of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly that ousted Imran Khan from the government in a democratic and constitutional way. He said a good number of PTI members of the National Assembly had left the party after developing differences with their leadership on certain issues.

Tarar said behind closed doors, the PTI chief had been instructing his party members not to name the USA for the change of regime in Pakistan.

He said the PTI chief said “we will not take the name of USA but play with the cipher,” adding moving cipher by Imran Khan to his own home was against the secret act.

Attaullah Tarar said in the testing times when the people of Punjab were badly hit by the floods, the provincial government moved a summary of Rs 1.3 billion to purchase new vehicles for ministers and advisors.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI leaders were using Punjab province resources to advance their anti-state narrative. He said that Pervaiz Elahi had distributed about 832 jobs among his favourites.

He said it was unfortunate that the PTI leadership in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir miserably failed to heal the wounds of the people hit by the flood.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited the flood-hit areas of the country and met with the affected families in KPK, Punjab Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an ‘NRO’ by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases.

He questioned why two Director Generals of Anti-corruption had been changed in a short time. “ the two DGs of Anti-Corruption had been changed just to give NRO to Farah Gogi,” he said.

He said that Farah Gogi did all the corruption in line with the direction of Imran Khan’s family. He alleged that Farah Gogi was facilitated by the PTI leadership to fly outside the country.

He said the Punjab government was not interested in solving the problems of the flood victims. The Punjab chief minister did not visit affected areas to express solidarity with the distressed people, he added.

Tarar also questioned dismissing the money laundering case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, which had been registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).