ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the names of most of its nominees for the upcoming Senate election.

In a series of tweets, Fawad Chaudhry disclosed that the party has finalized most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

Here is a complete list of the nominated candidates who have been announced so far and the seats they will be contesting for: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh: Islamabad, Fauzia Arshad: Islamabad, Faisal Vawda: Sindh, Saifullah Niazi: Punjab, Dr Zarqa: Punjab, Barrister Ali Zafar: Punjab, Abdul Qadir: Balochostan,

Shibli Faraz: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohsin Azeez: KP, Dost Mohammad: KP, Sania Nishtar: KP, Farzana: KP and Saifullah Abro: technocrat.

The names of other nominees will be announced later, Fawad said in his Twitter post.

The Senate elections will held on March 3, according to a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Candidates for the polls are to file their nomination papers with the returning officer during February 12-13.