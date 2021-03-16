PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP): Provincial Task Force (PTF) of anti-coronavirus during a meeting with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday decided to close schools in nine districts of the province.

These districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Dir Lower.

The meeting decided that schools in all those districts where ratio of positive cases of coronavirus was above 10 percent, would be closed.

Concerned Provincial Ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary KP, IGP, and relevant administrative secretaries attended and reviewed coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting decided to establish a committee of cabinet members including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash regarding possible closers of the markets.

The meeting was told that ratio of positive cases of coronavirus in southern districts was one percent and conditionally permitted holding of Dera festival and Jeep Rally under SOPs and in case of non compliance, programmes in festival would be closed.

The chief minister said current coronavirus situation was alarming and urged people to strict act on precautionary measures.

He urged people and businessmen to cooperate in implementation of SOPs besides demonstrate responsible role to achieve success against the pandemic.