PTA invites applications for auction of spectrum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday invited applications for the auction of spectrum in 1800 and 2100 MHz bands.

“Under the provisions of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 and Policy Directive issued by Government of Pakistan, the PTA has invited applications from interested Pakistani and foreign applicants / bidders for auction of spectrum in 1800 and 2100 MHz bands” a news release said.

The information memorandum (IM) containing terms and conditions, requirements and criteria is available on the PTA’s website www.pta.gov.pk and PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) website www.ppra.org.pk.