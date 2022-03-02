PTA blocks 26.03 mln fake, replica mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Since the implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked about 26.03 million fake and replica mobile devices.

As per Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2021 released recently, 175,000 international mobile equipment identity (IMI) devices reported stolen also blocked. About 880,780 IMEI devices identified as cloned, duplicated against 5.28 million MISDN banned on network.



As per report, the telecom sector of Pakistan remained at the high growth trajectory and generated highest-ever revenue of Rs 644 billion during the financial year 2020-21 as compared to Rs 592 billion in the previous year.



The sector also attracted US$ 202 million in the shape of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and contributed Rs 226 billion to the national exchequer.



With successful spectrum auctions and license renewals in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the period, an amount of US$ 486 million (FY 2021-till date) has been generated.



Broadband services reached a remarkable milestone of 100 million subscribers in March 2021, now standing at 110 million. Around 50% of the country’s population has subscribed to broadband, with the bulk (49%) consisting of mobile broadband connections.



Telecom and ICT services have a nationwide spread, covering over 89% of the population with teledensity reaching 87%, and cellular mobile penetration reaching over 86%.



Similarly, the number of cellular subscribers rose to 188 million, taking the total telecom subscriber base to 191 million. With the expansion of 3G and 4G services, in tandem with the impact of COVID-19, broadband data usage increased by 52% during FY 2021.



PTA has so far issued mobile device manufacturing authorizations to 30 companies, attracting investments to the tune of US$120 million, producing 10.1 million smartphone in 2021 and creating 2,000 jobs.

The world’s leading brands like Samsung, Xaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, Tecno, ZTE, etc. are now being manufactured in the country. Pakistan made history by exporting its first-ever smart phone consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ tag.