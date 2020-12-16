Provision of houses to poor, middle class among priorities of govt: PM

NOWSHEHRA, Dec 16 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that as the provision of houses to poor and middle class segments was among the priorities of the present government, housing projects were being launched across the country.

He said this while inaugurating the over Rs 14.067 billion housing scheme of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) here at Jalozai Cherat Road that would be equipped with all basic facilities.

The prime minister on this occasion also distributed the ownership documents among the recipients of flats.

He was given a detailed briefing about the project by the Provincial Housing Authority officials.

The prime minister was told that the housing project consisted of 8,631 plots including 5, 7, 10 and 20 Marlas and government employees as well as general public could get the plots.

He was told that the project will have basic facilities including schools, parks, hospital, mosques, water, gas, electricity, sewerage etc.

The prime minister was informed that housing projects will also be launched in other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Charsadda and Hangu.

He was further told that a total of 30,788 housing units would be completed within the next six months.