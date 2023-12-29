Provinces major beneficiary of Green Initiative, farmers & agri research to also benefit: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that a major part of the income of Green Pakistan Initiative would go to the provinces, while the rest would be kept for farmers and agricultural research.

The role of the Pakistan Army in it was only to serve the people and farmers, he said while addressing the National Farmers’ Convention, according to official sources.

The Army Chief said that agriculture and cattle rearing was the occupation of almost every Prophet, for it involved discipline, suffering, growth, and patience, resulting in immense rewards.

“Rumours and negative things are being said about Pakistan, but you should know that two states were established in the name of Kalma, State of Tayyaba and State of Pakistan, this is not a coincidence,” the COAS said.

Pakistan, he said, was rich in resources. “It has glaciers, rivers, mountains, and fertile land from which the world’s best rice, fruits like mandarin orange and mango, granite, gold and copper are produced.”

In the sixties, the COAS said, Pakistan was the fastest growing country in Asia, “but we forgot the three golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam – faith, unity, discipline, due to which it suffered degradation.”

The Army Chief added that the aim of the Green Pakistan Initiative was to work on agriculture first on a priority basis.

Agriculture malls would be organized in all districts where all kinds of agricultural facilities would be available to the farmers, the COAS said.

“Provision of easy agricultural credit, cold storage chain, climate change resistant seeds and genetically engineered livestock will be ensured,” the Army Chief said.

“All types of mafia will be suppressed together with the help of the nation,” he added.

The Army Chief said by creating an atmosphere of mayhem, despair and chaos on social media, an impression was being given through false news that the state was losing its existence.

Meanwhile, the farmers kept chanting Takbeer and Pakistan Zindabad slogans repeatedly during the convention. They also chanted the slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad.