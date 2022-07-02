Provide wagons for bringing coal from Afghanistan: minister

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has directed the Pakistan Railways administration to ensure provision of wagons for transportation of coal from Afghanistan.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he reviewed different matters related to the Railway revenue and transportation of coal from Afghanistan. It was decided that transportation stations would be set up at Sibbi, Kundian and Khushhaal Kot.

The government has decided to import coal from Afghanistan for the coal-fired power plants due to price hike of the petroleum products. The Railways secretary, chief executive officer and other officers attended the meeting.