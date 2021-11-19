Protection of minorities rights government’s top priority: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that providing basic rights to minorities and protection of their life and property was among the priorities of PTI government.

In a statement he congratulated Sikh community on 552nd birthday of Baba Guru Nanak and welcomed the Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan on the annual celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The minister said Pakistan would provide all possible facilities to Sikh pilgrims during their stay in Pakistan.



The establishment of Kartarpur Corridor was a gift of the present government to the Sikh community, he said.