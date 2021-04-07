ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the prosperity and progress of Balochistan province would ensure economic stability of the whole country.

During a meeting with Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail here, he remarked that Balochistan was a land of opportunities and Gwadar Port was the heart of provincial development.

Speaker Asad Qaiser also said that early completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in Balochistan would ensure mass welfare for the common people of the province. He said the Balochistan Assembly being the representative of the people of the province can bring positive changes in the life of people.

He said CPEC was a game changer and would bring development in the province.

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Babar Musakhail lauded the National Assembly Speaker’s concern for Balochistan and its people.

He remarked that early completion of CPEC and its related projects in the province would be integral for country’s development. He also expressed his thankfulness for federal government for taking Balochistan projects as special province.