Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): a mercy for all creations: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Oct 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday said that Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a mercy for not only human beings but for all creations.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), FM Qureshi said “I heartily congratulate the Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)”.

“Today is the day of prostration and thanksgiving to Allah. Allah has given us the honour of being a follower of the Prophet (PBUH)”, remarked Qureshi.

He maintained, “In every field of life, the biography of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best example for all of us”.

Success in this world and hereafter, could only be achieved by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Qureshi prayed to Allah Almighty to keep Pakistan safe and secure from internal and external dangers.

The foreign minister also prayed for success of innocent and oppressed Kashmiris, in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), who had been engaged in their struggle for self-determination for decades. Similarly, FM also wished unity into ranks of Muslim Ummah.