Professors, academicians from Turkey visit AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): A 15-member delegation of professors and academicians from six Turkish universities visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) today.

The delegation was warmly received by the Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and the Director, Department of International Collaboration and Exchange, Dr. Zahid Majeed.

A special session was organised with the delegation to discuss different academic opportunities and venues. Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad presided over the session.

All the Principal Officers of AIOU were also present. The registrar introduced the Principal Officers while Dr. Zahid Majeed gave a detailed briefing on the profile of AIOU and recent initiatives.

He briefed that AIOU is already collaborating with three Turkish universities and we are planning to ink MoUs with more universities.

Professors from Turkish universities discussed plans for collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University.

Leading the delegation, Dr. Mehmet Bulut, Professor of Istanbul Sahabattin Zaim University, said that we must use our resources and capabilities together to improve the condition of Islamic civilization and culture so that the future of the Islamic world can be bright.

He added that four countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia and Nigeria have the potential to change the fate of the Islamic world.

Dr. Waqar Badshah, a professor at Ibn Khaldun University, said that Muslim society is going through a difficult period. Universities, especially the intelligentsia, should move forward to play a role in building a reforming society.

Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad said that the Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has laid special focus on enhancing the quality of education.

Collaborations and exchange programs with Turkish universities would further strengthen the academic ties between the two countries.

Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof Dr Hassan Raza, Dean Faculty of Arabic, Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi and Prof. Dr. Samina Awan also expressed their views.