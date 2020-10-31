SWABI, Oct 31 (APP)::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday announced construction of school in Union Council Utla, Gadoon Amazai and said that problems confronted by citizenry of backward areas would be resolved soon.

Addressing party workers in a luncheon hosted by Akmal Khan Advocate, he said that government is not oblivious of the problems of population residing in Gadoon Amazai adding all the issues and problems of under developed areas would be addressed.

He also announced an electricity feeder for Gadoon and said that village Bada and Bask would be provided sui gas in first phase while other areas of Gadoon would get sui gas in second phase adding Rs 315 million have been allocated for the purpose.

Highlighting corruption of previous rulers, Speaker said that their loot and malpractices are reasons behind inflation and financial difficulties. He said that country is heading towards new course of development and progress due to decisions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that policies of government would change the destiny of country and help creating new vista of socio-economic development for people.

Later, he addressed the inauguration ceremony of open air Gym in Yasir Shah Cricket Academy at Shah Mansoor. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaisar said that there is no dearth of talented youth in Swabi and they would be provided opportunities and infrastructure to improve their innate capabilities and talent.

He said that work on Shah Mansoor gas project would start in November with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 million. He also promised Girls Commerce College and Community Centre for the areas.