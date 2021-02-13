ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The probe committee on the vote buying in 2018 Senate election Saturday decided to investigate the beneficiaries of the vote purchase as well as the financiers.

Constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the three-member committee, in its maiden meeting held here, also decided to invite the journalist who released the video on the media.

“The committee will probe who were the beneficiaries of the purchased votes and who allegedly provided the money to purchase the MPAs votes,” said a press release.

The committee comprises Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Advisor to PM on accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar.

The body recognised the undermining of democracy by vote purchasing especially in Senate elections which have been regularly subjected to this malpractice.

Besides defining its procedures, the committee decided to use Human Rights Minister’s office as its secretariat.

The body will also request those who may have first hand information or knowledge of the incident to share this information with the committee either in writing or in person. It will also recommend the actions to be taken.