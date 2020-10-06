Prince Charles thanks President Alvi for sending gift of Pakistani mangoes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales while describing the Pakistani mangoes as “very tasty” has thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for sending the gift of mangoes.

Prince Charles in a letter addressed to President Alvi said he and his wife were appreciative of the excellent gift, a statement issued by the President’s Media Office here on Tuesday said.

Prince Charles, in his letter, expressed his happiness on receiving the gift of best Pakistani mangoes.

The president under the ‘mango diplomacy’ had sent Pakistani mangoes as gift to the heads of states of various countries.