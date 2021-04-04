APP DigitalPrime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the nation to strictly observe the SoPs protect themselves, and their families against the deadly third wave of the Covid19 pandemic.

“I urge you all to wear a mask, and I appeal you to follow all the SoPs for your sake and for the sake of this nation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interaction with the people through telephone and aired live.

