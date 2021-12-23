Prime minister to inaugurate Special Technology Zone in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore today as a step to boost the country’s exports in the technology sector.

The special technology zone had been established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company which was attracting huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

On occasion, 12 companies would also be issued licenses to operate in the Technopolis.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Lahore #Technopolis today.This Special Technology Zone will create an innovation ecosystem by hosting various clusters of tech companies,R&D centers,venture capitals & universities to contribute towards technology led knowledge transformation in Pak — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 22, 2021

The event would also mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for an investment of $300 million for the establishment of another three technology zones in different parts of the country.

During his daylong visit, the prime minister would also address the inauguration ceremony.

Besides chairing meetings on multiple subjects, the prime minister would inaugurate new Campus of Government College University as well as Abul Hassan Shazli Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology.