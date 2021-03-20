Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, Special Assistant to PM On Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed on Twitter.
The prime minister has isolated himself at home after the test report.
On Thursday, the prime minister had got his COVID jab and had appealed the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home
— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021